Suspect arrested in California bowling alley shooting that killed three

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in which three people died and four others were injured in a brawl at a bowling alley in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance, police said on Monday.

The suspect’s role in the shooting on Friday night at Gable House Bowl was not immediately clear and Torrance police said they would release more information about the arrest later on Monday.

Witnesses said the shooting followed a fight at the bowling alley, according to local media.