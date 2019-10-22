Teenager wounded in shooting near California high school -police

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Police said a possible suspect has been apprehended after a person was shot and wounded on Tuesday just outside a high school in Santa Rosa, California.

All school lockdowns had been lifted and there was no evidence the weapon was on campus, authorities said on Twitter.

Santa Rosa police called the shooting an “isolated” incident just beyond the walls of Ridgway High School, and said there were no further reports of violence on the campus.

One person was wounded in the shooting and receiving medical treatment, police said.

The victim, identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, was in stable condition at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Captain John Cregan of Santa Rosa police told a news conference.

Santa Rosa, a city of nearly 180,000 people, is about 50 miles (80 km) north of San Francisco.