September 3, 2018 / 9:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ten shot at apartment complex in San Bernardino, California

Rich McKay

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ten people including children were shot at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, California Sunday night, police said, with three people in dire condition.

“We got a call about 10:45 p.m. for shots fired,” said San Bernardino spokesman Capt. Richard Lawhead. “We found 10 victims down at the scene. Three are extremely critical.”

The shooting happened on a hot holiday weekend in the city that is about 60 miles (96 km) east of Los Angeles.

People were gathered outside playing games in a common area of an apartment complex of about 100 units, police said.

Lawhead said that as of early Monday, detectives do not have a suspect or a motive in the shooting. No weapons were recovered at the scene, he said.

The shooting took place a week after a gunman shot nine people and killed two competitors at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida August 26.

(This version of the story fixes spelling of city name Bernardino.)

Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta, Editing by William Maclean

