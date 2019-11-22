Los Angeles commuter train slams into vehicle on track, no injuries reported

(Reuters) - A Los Angeles commuter train crashed into a vehicle on the tracks during the early morning rush hour on Friday, engulfing both in flames, but no one was injured, officials said.

About 120 passengers and two crew members were evacuated safely after the collision, Metrolink spokesperson Scott Johnson said, and initial reports indicated the vehicle on the tracks was unoccupied at the time.

The accident, which involved a Los Angeles-bound train operated by Metrolink, occurred in Santa Fe Springs, about 13 miles (21 km) southeast of the city’s downtown.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Whittier Police Department, which is handling the investigation, were not immediately available for comment.

The crash sparked a fire that engulfed the vehicle and the front of the train but it was quickly extinguished, local media reported. Video posted on social media showed the charred remains of what appeared to be a recreational vehicle on the tracks, abutting the blackened front end of the train.

The accident will cause delays of at least two hours on two of the seven lines operated by Metrolink, it said.