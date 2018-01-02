Truck strikes pedestrians, vehicle in San Francisco, injuring seven

(Reuters) - At least seven people suffered injuries when a truck hit pedestrians and another vehicle in San Francisco on Monday, an incident that police said was not related to terrorism, authorities and local media reported.

ABC7 television reported that a box truck had made an illegal left turn when it struck two pedestrians, a parked car and a Mazda sedan with a family of five inside it.

The San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter that one pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and another was seriously injured. The family in the car suffered minor injuries, the department said.

Police Officer Grace Gatpandan said there was no indication the incident was a terrorist attack, the San Jose Mercury News reported. Police did not respond to a request for comment.

An Uzbek immigrant has been charged with killing eight people in New York in a November truck attack that authorities called an act of terrorism. Similar attacks in Europe have killed scores.