January 2, 2018 / 1:56 AM / in 8 hours

Truck strikes pedestrians, vehicle in San Francisco, injuring seven

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least seven people suffered injuries when a truck hit pedestrians and another vehicle in San Francisco on Monday, an incident that police said was not related to terrorism, authorities and local media reported.

ABC7 television reported that a box truck had made an illegal left turn when it struck two pedestrians, a parked car and a Mazda sedan with a family of five inside it.

The San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter that one pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and another was seriously injured. The family in the car suffered minor injuries, the department said.

Police Officer Grace Gatpandan said there was no indication the incident was a terrorist attack, the San Jose Mercury News reported. Police did not respond to a request for comment.

An Uzbek immigrant has been charged with killing eight people in New York in a November truck attack that authorities called an act of terrorism. Similar attacks in Europe have killed scores.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
