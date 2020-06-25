California passes zero-emission truck mandate for manufacturers
1 Min Read
FILE PHOTO: A truck engine is tested for pollution exiting its exhaust pipe as California Air Resources field representatives (unseen) work a checkpoint set up to inspect heavy-duty trucks traveling near the Mexican-U.S. border in Otay Mesa, California September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
(Reuters) - California’s Air Resources Board voted on Thursday to require that manufacturers of medium-duty and large trucks sell a rising number of zero-emission vehicles starting in 2024.
Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam