California passes zero-emission truck mandate for manufacturers

FILE PHOTO: A truck engine is tested for pollution exiting its exhaust pipe as California Air Resources field representatives (unseen) work a checkpoint set up to inspect heavy-duty trucks traveling near the Mexican-U.S. border in Otay Mesa, California September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - California’s Air Resources Board voted on Thursday to require that manufacturers of medium-duty and large trucks sell a rising number of zero-emission vehicles starting in 2024.

