The Getty Fire burns near the Getty Center along the 405 freeway north of Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 28, 2019. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins

(Reuters) - A major wildfire burning in Los Angeles near the famed Getty Center art museum was likely sparked by a tree branch falling on power lines in high winds, fire officials said on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the preliminary determination was based on evidence found at the site where the flames first erupted.