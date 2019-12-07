PG&E says reached agreement with wildfire victims

FILE PHOTO: PG&E works on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) - Bankrupt California power producer PG&E Corp said on Friday it had reached an agreement to resolve individual claims relating to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires and the 2015 butte fire.

In a final major settlement, the company said it had reached settlements with all major groups of wildfire claimants.

With this important milestone now accomplished, we are focused on emerging from Chapter 11 as the utility of the future that our customers and communities expect and deserve,” Chief Executive Officer Bill Johnson said in a statement.