Business News
January 4, 2019 / 8:47 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

PG&E seeks to make changes to its board

1 Min Read

A PG&E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&E repair trucks in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) - PG&E Corp (PCG.N), the electricity provider in the northern California region ravaged by a deadly wildfire, said it was searching for new directors at its holding company and its utility subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

A deadly wildfire in California in November has all but obliterated the mountain community of Paradise. While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, PG&E had reported equipment problems near the origin of the fire around the time it began.

PG&E said it is working with a leading search firm to identify new directors and is interviewing several candidates.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below