Big Story 12
October 24, 2019 / 11:40 PM / a minute ago

PG&E transmission tower broke near origin of Kincade fire - paper

1 Min Read

Firefighters arrive to battle the Tick fire, a wind driven wild fire in the hills of Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 24, 2019. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins

(Reuters) - A PG&E Corp power transmission tower broke near the origin point of the Kincade fire raging in Sonoma County, the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper said on Thursday.

Citing a report filed with the California Public Utilities Commission, the paper said that at 9:20 p.m., PG&E said it became aware of an outage on a 230,000-volt transmission line “when the line relayed and did not reclose.”

The wind-driven wildfire roared across a swath of northern California wine country on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of about 2,000 Sonoma County residents, including the entire town of Geyserville, where about a dozen homes were destroyed.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below