PG&E estimates $4.8 billion of initial contribution to California Wildfire fund

FILE PHOTO - A PG&E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&E repair trucks in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) - Power producer PG&E Corp on Thursday said bit.ly/32Nn2Qg its initial contribution to California Wildfire Fund would be about $4.8 billion, and annual contribution about $193 million.

The company said participation in the fund would have a material impact on its financial results.

Earlier this month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill to create a $21 billion fund to help bankrupt PG&E and other investor-owned power companies in the state to cover liabilities arising from future wildfires caused by their equipment.