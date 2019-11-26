Fast-moving fire threatens homes in Santa Barbara County

A bulldozer works at the scene of the Cave fire in Los Padres National Forest near East Camino Cielo, California, U.S. November 25, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. Mandatory credit Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Flames ripped through brush and woodland on hills above the Californian city of Santa Barbara early on Tuesday, forcing some residents to leave their homes, authorities said.

The fire broke out in Los Padres National Forest late on Monday afternoon and spread to cover 3,100 acres by the evening, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

“An evacuation warning is being issued for the area north of Foothill Road and Ontare to Gibraltar Road,” the office said, referring to areas north of the city.

The blaze, dubbed the “cave fire”, started near East Camino Cielo and Painted Cave Road in the forest, it added.

Firefighters from neighboring areas were rushing to Santa Barbara to help the local service control the fast-moving blaze, authorities said.