Northern California wildfires force evacuation orders for 130,000

(Reuters) - California authorities north of the San Francisco Bay area widened their evacuation orders to 130,000 people on Sunday as firefighters battled a growing, wind-whipped wildfire in the area known for its rolling hills and wineries.

Embers fly around a burnt out truck during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, U.S. October 27, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The mandatory orders, which grew from 50,000 residents during most of Saturday and another 39,000 overnight, could expand further as forecasters expect high winds to continue, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) spokeswoman Lauren Robertson said. [nL1N27B05R]

“It’s kind of a fluid situation at the moment,” Robertson said by phone.

Having already threatened the Sonoma County towns of Healdsburg and Windsor, the so-called Kincade Fire was now forcing evacuations as far south as northern Santa Rosa, Robertson said.

The Kincade Fire, along with the Tick Fire in suburban Los Angeles, are the biggest of several blazes plaguing California during its traditional wildfire season when hot, dry winds blow westward across areas of summer-dried shrubs ripe for burning.

High wind forecasts prompted utility Pacific Gas & Electric Corp on Saturday night to begin shutting off power to about 940,000 customers in 38 of the state’s counties to guard against the risk that an electric mishap could spark a blaze.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has been critical of the bankrupt utility, called the protective blackouts, which PG&E said could last two days, unacceptable.

By early on Sunday, more than 3,000 firefighters and other crew members were battling the Kincaid Fire, which had scorched 30,000 acres (12,141 hectares), burned down 79 structures, damaged 14 and threatened 31,175 more, Cal Fire said.

Containment lines had been dug along just 10% of the fire area, and full containment was not expected before Nov. 7, Cal Fire said. No fatalities were attributed to the four-day-old blaze, the cause of which is under investigation.

A forecast for slowdown in wind speeds to 20 to 40 miles per hour (32 to 64 km per hour) during the day on Sunday could aid firefighters before higher gusts are expected to return overnight.

In Los Angeles County, the fire department said it had contained 65% of the Tick Fire near the city of Santa Clarita, which has charred 4,615 acres since Thursday, including 22 structures, and threatened another 10,000.

No deaths have been attributed to the Tick Fire, the cause of which is unknown, although three firefighters have been injured, the county fire department said.

At its peak, the fire, some 35 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, forced the evacuation of more than 40,000 residents. Most of those residents were allowed to return to their homes by Saturday afternoon, the county fire department said.