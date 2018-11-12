Miley Cyrus, Neil Young lose homes in Malibu fire; Gaga visits shelter

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Singers Miley Cyrus and Neil Young were among hundreds of people who lost their homes in wildfires that destroyed parts of the California seaside town of Malibu, where flames burned for a fourth day on Monday.

“I am one of the lucky ones,” Cyrus wrote on Twitter. “My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.”

Cyrus is engaged to actor Liam Hemsworth.

Lady Gaga and members of the Kardashian family said they were forced to evacuate their homes because of the Woolsey Fire, which authorities said has destroyed more than 370 structures. Two people have died.

The “A Star is Born” star visited an American Red Cross shelter in Pacific Palisades on Sunday, providing encouragement to evacuees and volunteers.

In a video on website TMZ, Lady Gaga told the audience “I know this is not easy” and encouraged people to talk to mental health workers on site if needed.

“I know that a lot of you are feeling a lot of pain right now, and a lot of shock,” she said. “I feel kind of in a daze, and I’m not really sure when or how this is going to hit me.”

Neil Young wrote on his website that California was “up against something bigger than we have ever seen.”

“Firefighters have never seen anything like this in their lives,” he wrote. “I have heard that said countless times in the past two days, and I have lost my home before to a California fire, now another.”

‘ROUGH WEEK’

“Gods of Egypt” actor Gerard Butler and “Real Housewives” star Camille Grammer also said on social media they had lost homes.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian spoke about the “really rough week” in her home in the evacuated town of Calabasas as well as nearby Thousand Oaks, site of a mass shooting that claimed 12 lives.

“Our hearts are broken,” Kardashian said as she stood with her sisters and mother to accept an honor at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

“As horrible as this has been, it’s been amazing to see the resilient spirit of everyone involved,” she added.

Actor Charlie Sheen posted on Twitter on Friday that he was unable to locate his parents, former “West Wing” star Martin Sheen and wife Janet. A TV news crew located Martin Sheen safe on Friday night at Zuma Beach in Malibu, where he said the couple were fine and “probably going to sleep in the car tonight.”

Sheen said the fire was the worst he had seen in 48 years of living in Malibu.

“I’ve never seen one with this intensity, for this long, that took out so much property and caused such havoc,” he said.