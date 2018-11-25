Deadly California Camp Fire 100 percent contained: fire officials

(Reuters) - The deadly northern California wildfire that destroyed the mountain town of Paradise and killed at least 85 people was 100 percent contained on Sunday, according to state fire officials.

The so-called Camp Fire that started on Nov. 8 burned nearly 154,000 acres (62,000 hectares), left more than 200 people missing and destroyed nearly 14,000 homes, in and around Paradise, California, about 175 miles (280 km) northeast of San Francisco, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.