A photo obtained via social media shows members of the SBC 5-engine & one Battalion Chief Strike Team fighting the Woolsey Fire in Calabasas, California, U.S. November 9, 2018. Battalion Chief David Neels/Santa Barbara County Fire via REUTERS

PARADISE, Calif. (Reuters) - Four additional fatalities have been discovered in a Northern California wildfire, authorities said on Friday, bringing the death toll from that blaze to nine.

The so-called Camp Fire, has also injured three firefighters and destroyed more than 6,700 homes and businesses as it burns about 90 miles (145 km) north of Sacramento, law enforcement officials said at an afternoon news conference.