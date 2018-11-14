Utility PG&E sued by victims of California wildfire

A Pacific Gas & Electric lineman cuts a downed power line during the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - A group of three law firms representing multiple victims of California’s deadliest wildfire has filed a lawsuit against PG&E Corp (PCG.N) alleging negligence and health and safety code violations by the utility company in the blaze that has killed at least 48 people.

The lawsuit seeking damages was filed on Tuesday in San Francisco County Superior Court by the law firms, which collectively call themselves Northern California Fire Lawyers.

PG&E did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PG&E’s bonds have weakened broadly after the California electric utility announced it had borrowed more than $3 billion from its credit facilities and warned it might face liabilities stemming from the deadly “Camp Fire” that could exceed its insurance coverage.

The “Camp Fire,” which began last Thursday, has all but wiped out the Sierra foothills town of Paradise in Butte County, about 175 miles (280 km) north of San Francisco, that was overrun by flames and largely incinerated.

But both PG&E and Southern California Edison (EIX.N) have reported to regulators that they experienced problems with transmission lines or substations in areas around the time the blazes were first reported.

The lawsuit alleged that PG&E failed to properly maintain, repair and replace its equipment and that “its inexcusable behavior contributed to the cause of the ‘Camp Fire.’”

Searchers looking for the remains of victims in the charred ruins of Paradise were set to expand their operation on Wednesday as firefighters stepped up efforts to contain the blaze.

The origins of the “Camp Fire” and the “Woolsey Fire” that has ravaged parts of southern California are still under investigation.