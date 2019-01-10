U.S.
January 10, 2019 / 9:02 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

PG&E restores gas service to Paradise customers affected by wildfire

1 Min Read

PG&E works on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

(Reuters) - PG&E Corp, the electricity provider in the northern California region ravaged by a deadly wildfire, on Thursday said it has restored natural gas services to nearly all Paradise customers who were able to receive it.

PG&E said here its crew has completed repairing, testing and restoring of gas mains in the mountain town of Paradise which was wiped out in November due to recent wildfires.

PG&E further said as an additional precautionary measure to help further reduce wildfire risks, in high fire-threat areas, the company is conducting safety inspections of electric infrastructure.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below