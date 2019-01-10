PG&E restores gas service to Paradise customers affected by wildfire

PG&E works on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, U.S. November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

(Reuters) - PG&E Corp, the electricity provider in the northern California region ravaged by a deadly wildfire, on Thursday said it has restored natural gas services to nearly all Paradise customers who were able to receive it.

PG&E said here its crew has completed repairing, testing and restoring of gas mains in the mountain town of Paradise which was wiped out in November due to recent wildfires.

PG&E further said as an additional precautionary measure to help further reduce wildfire risks, in high fire-threat areas, the company is conducting safety inspections of electric infrastructure.