PG&E restores gas service to Paradise customers affected by wildfire

(Reuters) - PG&E Corp, the electricity provider in the northern California region ravaged by a deadly wildfire, on Thursday said it has restored natural gas services to nearly all Paradise customers who were able to receive it.
PG&E said here its crew has completed repairing, testing and restoring of gas mains in the mountain town of Paradise which was wiped out in November due to recent wildfires.
PG&E further said as an additional precautionary measure to help further reduce wildfire risks, in high fire-threat areas, the company is conducting safety inspections of electric infrastructure.
Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber