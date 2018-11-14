PG&E's wildfire risks mount; shares and bonds plunge

(Reuters) - PG&E Corp, the electricity provider in the Northern California region being ravaged by the deadly Camp Fire, warned that it could face “significant liability” in excess of its insurance coverage in the event that its equipment is found to have caused the blaze.

In a bid to shore up its finances, the company also said in a regulatory filing late Tuesday it had borrowed more than $3 billion under credit lines available to it and its Pacific Gas and Electric Co power utility, the maximum available from those sources. That brought the total cash on hand for the company to more than $3.4 billion from just $440 million at the end of September.

The developments triggered fresh pressure on PG&E’s shares, and, for the first time since the fire’s outbreak on Nov. 8, prices on more than $18 billion of PG&E bonds dropped substantially. The new borrowings under its credit lines would have seniority to PG&E’s existing bonds in any debt restructuring.

PG&E shares tumbled by nearly 20 percent in early trading on Wednesday. In all, the stock has plunged around 45 percent this week on investor concerns about the company’s potential liability stemming from the Camp Fire.

The fire is the deadliest in California history, blamed for at least 48 deaths and the destruction of thousands of homes and commercial properties.

The causes of that fire, and a second in Southern California, the Woolsey Fire, are still under investigation. Pacific Gas and Electric and South California Edison have both told regulators they had experienced equipment problems in areas around the times the fires were first reported.

In contrast to the stock, PG&E’s bonds had held up until the company’s announcement of potential liability and that it had drawn on all of the credit currently available to it. In its filing, PG&E said it had $1.4 billion of insurance coverage.

It added, however, “if the utility’s equipment is determined to be the cause, the utility could be subject to significant liability in excess of insurance coverage that would be expected to have a material impact on PG&E Corporation’s and the utility’s financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, and cash flows.”

Yields on a range of PG&E bonds with maturities ranging from two to 29 years shot higher, in some cases by a full percentage point or more. Bond yields move in the opposite direction of prices.

The price on its $800 million bond due in October 2020 fell more than 2 points to less than 98 cents on the dollar from near par earlier in the week. Its yield climbed 1.1 percentage point to 4.65 percent.

Longer-dated bonds got hit even harder.

The company’s $850 million bond due in December 2047 fell by the most ever, more than 9 points, to a record low of around 71 cents on the dollar. The bond, sporting a 3.95 percent coupon, now yields 6.04 percent.

The company also faces legal threats from fire victims.

Three law firms representing multiple victims of California’s deadliest wildfire filed a lawsuit against PG&E Corp, alleging negligence and health and safety code violations by the utility.

PG&E already faces potential liability connected to previous wildfires, and Credit Suisse analysts on Wednesday estimated aggregate insured losses from the Camp, Woolsey and a smaller third fire, the Hill Fire, could range from $5 billion to $10 billion. Insurers incurred losses of around $15 billion from wildfires in the state in 2017, Credit Suisse said.