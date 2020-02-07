Smart meter company Calisen gains 4% on London stock market debut

LONDON (Reuters) - British smart meter company Calisen (CLSN.L) gained 4% on its stock market debut on Friday, providing encouragement for other companies eyeing a London listing after a bruising 2019.

The company had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at £328.8 million ($425.20 million) and placed 145.55 million shares at 240 pence per share, setting its market capitalization at 1.32 billion pounds and making it the first British company to complete a listing on the main London Stock Exchange since Trainline (TRNT.L) in June last year.

Calisen shares rose to 250 pence in early trade.

The successful completion of the deal and positive aftermarket should provide encouragement for other IPO hopefuls, bankers said.

“This IPO was a test case for sentiment toward the UK post-election and ahead of the Brexit deal negotiations,” said a source close to the transaction.

“I would say that the result is an encouraging one and you could see a few more London listings in the coming weeks.”