Smart meter firm Calisen confirms London IPO plan

LONDON (Reuters) - Smart meter provider Calisen confirmed on Thursday it will seek a listing on the London Stock Exchange next month, with a 300 million pounds ($391.08 million) share offer that could set a 1.5 billion valuation on the private equity-owned firm.

The offering will comprise of new shares and existing shared owned by KKR and other manager investors, the company said.

The final offer price will be determined following a book-building process, with admission currently expected in February.

Net proceeds from the listing will be used to support future growth and repay company debt, it said.

Calisen is targeting a free float of at least 25% and said up to a further 15% of the total offer size could be made available subject to demand.