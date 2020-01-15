Deals
January 15, 2020 / 10:01 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Caltex Australia inks confidentiality deal with Couche-Tard in hopes of higher offer

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Caltex Australia (CTX.AX) said on Thursday it entered a confidentiality agreement with Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATDb.TO) to provide selected non-public information in the hopes that the Canadian firm will raise its takeover offer

The agreement comes at a time where interest for the Australian petrol pump and convenience store operator is building from a number of parties, including UK-based EG Group.

Caltex had earlier rejected a A$8.6 billion ($5.94 billion) offer in November from Couche-Tard at A$34.50 per share, saying the offer undervalued the company.

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

