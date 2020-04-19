Caltex Australia says Couche-Tard dropping takeover bid due to coronavirus uncertainty

Deals
(Reuters) - Takeover target Caltex Australia Ltd (CTX.AX) on Monday said Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATDb.TO) has decided not to proceed with a takeover bid for the company due to economic uncertainties posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The convenience store, petrol station and refinery company said in a statement that Couche-Tard may re-engage with Caltex once there is sufficient clarity in the global outlook.

Couche-Tard raised its offer to A$8.8 billion ($5.6 billion) in mid-February, while privately-owned UK convenience store retailer EG Group made a rival offer of A$3.9 billion in cash for Caltex’s convenience stores plus shares in a spin-off company made up of its refining and fuel distribution assets.

