Caltex Australia gets $5.8 billion indicative takeover offer from Canadian firm

(Reuters) - Caltex Australia Ltd (CTX.AX) on Tuesday confirmed it has received a revised unsolicited indicative takeover offer from Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATDb.TO) for A$8.61 billion ($5.8 billion).
The offer of A$34.50 a share represents a premium of 15.8% as of last close, and comes after an earlier bid of A$32.00 a share which Caltex rejected as inadequate.
The company said on Monday that it intended to launch an initial public offering of a 49% stake in convenience retail freehold sites in a bid to release significant capital, sending its shares to an over one-year peak.
Caltex said the IPO was not related to the proposal.
The two companies were at the preliminary stage of discussions, it added.
Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Stephen Coates