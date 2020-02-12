Couche-Tard raises Caltex offer to $5.9 billion with other likely suitor in fray

(Reuters) - Takeover target Caltex Australia (CTX.AX) said on Thursday Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATDb.TO) had sweetened its offer to A$8.80 billion ($5.93 billion) for the convenience store operator.

Canada’s Couche-Tard raised the cash offer by 2% to A$35.25 per share from A$34.5, which is little over 10% from its first offer in October last year.

Caltex has rejected Couche-Tard’s previous offers, saying they undervalued the company, while offering to provide some non-public information to elicit a better offer.

Couche-Tard has raised its offer, as there’s building interest for the Australian refiner and convenience store operator from the UK’s EG Group.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that EG Group was in talks with Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) to partner with it on a takeover deal.

Couche-Tard’s new offer would be its final, if there is no competing proposal, Caltex said.

The Canadian firm did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.