Deals
March 1, 2020 / 10:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Caltex Australia says EG Group offer undervalues co, but open to talks

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Caltex Australia Ltd (CTX.AX) said on Monday that the A$3.9 billion-plus ($2.61 billion) proposal from Britain’s EG Group undervalued the company but that it was open to more talks for a potential transaction.

EG Group made the offer last month, including A$3.9 billion in cash and separate shares in a new, listed infrastructure and refinery company made up of Caltex’s remaining assets.

The offer came just days after Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc’s (ATDb.TO) twice-improved A$8.80 billion bid.

Last Tuesday, Caltex Australia named Chief Financial Officer Matthew Halliday an interim chief executive - as it evaluates the two proposals.

The takeover tussle comes as Caltex works to boost margins from its refining business and its fuel and convenience store businesses, while planning a public listing of a property trust with around 250 of its petrol station sites.

EG Group was not immediately available for comment outside office hours.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below