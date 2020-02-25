February 25, 2020 / 1:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Caltex talking to 'a number of parties' other than announced suitors: interim CEO

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Caltex Australia (CTX.AX) is talking to “a number of parties” in addition to its announced suitors, Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATDb.TO) and Britain’s EG Group, about potential transactions, interim Chief Executive Matthew Halliday said on Tuesday.

“We continue to engage with a range of other parties in relation to the situation, so it remains a very active space,” Halliday told reporters after Caltex reported a more than 38% drop in annual underlying profit.

Halliday declined to say how many other parties Caltex was talking to.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

