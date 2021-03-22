Thoma Bravo to buy online trading co Calypso Technology

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo said on Monday it has agreed to acquire online trading services provider Calypso Technology from investment firms Bridgepoint and Summit Partners.

The software and tech-focused company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

However, the Financial Times had reported on Friday that the buyout deal values Calypso at $3.75 billion.

San Francisco-based Calypso is a cloud-enabled provider of online trading software to banks, asset managers and clearing houses in more than 60 countries. It was acquired by Bridgepoint and Summit Partners in 2016.

Earlier this month, data solutions firm Talend agreed to go private in a $2.4 billion all-cash deal with Thoma Bravo.