New shops abroad push 2019 sales at Italy's Calzedonia

The logo of Calzedonia is seen outside a store in Vienna, Austria, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MILAN (Reuters) - New store openings abroad lifted sales at Calzedonia in 2019 as the Italian fashion retailer, known for its Intimissimi lingerie brand, keeps focusing on its foreign expansion.

Sales of the group - which owns a string of legwear, swimwear and lingerie shops - were up 4.4% year-on-year at constant exchange rates at 2.4 billion euros ($2.66 billion).

Calzedonia said it added 188 new shops to its global retail network, which counted 4.859 stores at the end of last year, and that it is working on further new openings, in particular in the U.S., China and Japan, where it has “ambitious growth plans”.

The company, which includes the Tezenis brand, said it is also considering launching its Italian wine retail chain Signorvino abroad this year.