PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia has granted a royal pardon to Australian filmmaker James Ricketson, jailed in August for six years after being found guilty of espionage for flying a drone over an opposition party rally, a court in Phnom Penh said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Australian filmmaker James Ricketson shouts inside a prison truck as he leaves the Municipal Court of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring