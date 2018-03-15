Australians among victims of Cambodia landmine blast

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - A landmine explosion on Thursday during a joint training exercise on a military base in Cambodia killed two people, including an Australian, and injured three, police said.

The blast happened in the province of Kampong Speu, 50 km (30 miles) west of the capital, Phnom Penh, said provincial police chief Sam Samoun.

“We don’t know what happened yet, all we know is that there was an explosion,” he said, adding that the Australian who was killed, and another who was injured, were in their 40s and that Cambodian armymen made up the rest of the victims.

The army is also investigating the blast, said defence ministry spokesman Chhum Sucheat.

A spokesman for Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in an emailed statement that Australia was providing consular assistance to the families of an Australian man killed and another injured in Kampong Speu.