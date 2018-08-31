Cambodian court sentences Australian filmmaker to six years in prison for espionage

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - A Cambodian court sentenced an Australian filmmaker to six years in prison after finding him guilty of espionage on Friday.

Australian filmmaker James Ricketson shouts inside a prison truck as he leaves the Municipal Court of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

James Ricketson, 69, was arrested last June after he was photographed flying a drone above a political rally organized by the now-dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

Speaking in court after the verdict, Ricketson expressed disbelief. “Which country was I conducting espionage for?” he asked.