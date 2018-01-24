FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#World News
January 24, 2018 / 1:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China to hold second military exercises with Cambodia

Prak Chan Thul

1 Min Read

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - China will hold its second military exercise with Cambodia in March focusing on counter terrorism, the Cambodian army said on Wednesday, in another sign of the Southeast Asian country strengthening ties with Beijing.

The Royal Cambodian Armed Forces said in a statement the exercise would involve 280 Cambodian and 190 Chinese soldiers, celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

China held the first joint naval drill with Cambodia in 2016, tightening the relationship that could give Beijing a small but strategic foothold in a region being strongly courted by the United States.

Cambodia’s armed forces have benefited greatly from Chinese military training and equipment including jeeps, rocket launchers and helicopters.

Cambodia suspended joint military exercises with the United States last year indefinitely, saying that they were too busy preparing for local elections.

Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.