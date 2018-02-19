FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 6:11 AM / in a day

Cambodia drops pornography charges against nine of 10 foreigners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - A Cambodian court has dropped charges against all but one of a group of 10 foreigners who were charged last month with producing pornography at a party in the tourist town of Siem Reap, the court said on Monday.

The 10 were detained on Jan. 25, along with 77 other foreigners, in a raid on an event called the “Pub Crawl or Let’s Get Wet” in Siem Reap province, home to the ancient Angkor Wat ruins.

The Siem Reap Provincial Court, which has deported the nine, had dropped all charges, Yin Srang, the court’s spokesman, said.

“The charges against the nine people have been dropped,” Yin Srang told Reuters.

Yin Srang said the remaining suspect is a British national.

Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Nick Macfie

