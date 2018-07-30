FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 3:26 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Result of Cambodia vote must be 'fully rejected': opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The result of Cambodia’s general election, in which long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling party Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) declared victory, must be fully rejected by the international community, the opposition said on Monday.

“29 July 2018 marked the death of democracy in Cambodia, a dark new day in recent history,” Mu Sochua, Vice President of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), told a news conference in Jakarta.

“The result announced by the CPP and the National Election Committee must be fully rejected by the international community,” Mu Sochua said.

The CNRP was dissolved by Cambodia’s Supreme Court in November after it was found guilty of trying to overthrow the government, charges it denies.

Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Additional reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre in PHNOM PENH; Editing by Paul Tait

