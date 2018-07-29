Voter turnout for Cambodia election 80.49 percent: election commission

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Voter turnout for Cambodia’s general election on Sunday was 80.49 percent, the National Election Commission (NEC) said.

A man shows his stained finger at a polling station during a general election in Phnom Penh, Cambodia July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

In the previous general election in 2013 turnout was 69.61 percent, or 6.73 million voters.

The announcement came after polls closed in the election which some have called a sham because of the lack of any credible opposition to long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“The total number of people who voted was 6.74 million or about 80.49 percent. This is the success of the election,” Sik Bun Hok, chairman of the NEC, said in a televised news conference.

“This time is higher,” he added. “Cambodia should be proud.”