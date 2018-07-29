FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2018 / 4:53 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Cambodia's ruling party claims election victory: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) said on Sunday that it won a general election that rights groups said was neither free nor fair.

Police provide security at a polling station as an official counts ballots in Cambodia's general election, at a polling station in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

With no real opposition to speak of, Prime Minister Hun Sen was widely expected to win. But critics called the election a sham because of a campaign of intimidation by Hun Sen and his allies against critics and the dissolution of the main opposition party last year.

CPP spokesman Sok Eysan said his party won an estimated 100 out of 125 parliamentary seats.

“The CPP won 80 percent of all the votes and we estimate we will win not less than 100 seats,” Sok Eysan told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Results from across the country were still being announced by the National Election Commision on Sunday. Official results aren’t expected until mid-August.

Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Philip McClellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
