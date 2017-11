PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said in a statement broadcast on state television and Facebook on Thursday a general election planned for 2018 will go ahead, hours after the country’s Supreme Court banned the main opposition party.

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen waves to well wishers upon his arrival to attend the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related meetings in Clark, Pampanga in northern Philippines November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

“The elections will go as normal,” Hun Sen said.