World News
November 7, 2019 / 1:08 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Malaysia frees detained Cambodian opposition activists

1 Min Read

Mu Sochua, Deputy President of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), reacts as she talks to journalists after a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday night released three Cambodian opposition activists it detained this week at the request of Cambodian authorities, a rights group official told Reuters.

One of them is Mu Sochua, the vice-president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, who was held on Wednesday night at a Kuala Lumpur airport ahead of her planned return home to lead anti-government demonstrations.

Jerald Joseph, an official of the Malaysian Human Rights Commission, said the Cambodians would stay in a hotel for now.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Alex Richardson

