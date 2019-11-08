Self-exiled Cambodian opposition figure boards flight from Paris

Cambodia's self-exiled opposition party founder Sam Rainsy, who has vowed to return to his home country, leaves after being prevented from checking-in for a flight from Paris to Bangkok at Roissy Airport in Paris, France November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Self-exiled Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy said he was boarding a flight from Paris on Friday, a day after being prevented from boarding a flight to Thailand.

“Sam Rainsy boards a plane in Paris for another destination,” read a Facebook post below a photo of him in an airport terminal with a carry-on case. Rainsy did not say where he was flying to.

Rainsy has said he will be in Cambodia by Saturday. He could face arrest amid a crackdown at home on members of his banned party and Malaysia’s detention of two party activists also trying to return.