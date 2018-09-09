FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2018 / 10:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha released on bail: media

1 Min Read

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - The leader of Cambodia’s main opposition party, Kem Sokha, has been released on bail, the country’s pro-government Fresh News website said on Monday.

Supporters of Kem Sokha, leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), stand outside the Appeal Court during a bail hearing for the jailed opposition leader in Phnom Penh, Cambodia September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

“Kem Sokha, former president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, was released on bail,” Fresh News reported, quoting an anonymous source.

Kem Sokha, leader of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) was arrested and accused of treason last September. He has been in pre-trial detention since then.

Cambodia’s Supreme Court dissolved the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) last year at the request of the government of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Reporting by Prak Chan Thul and Samrang Pring; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Peter Cooney

