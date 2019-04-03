Cambodia reports first outbreak of African swine fever: OIE

PARIS (Reuters) - Cambodia reported a first outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in backyard pigs near the Vietnam border, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, citing the Cambodian agriculture ministry.

The disease, which is incurable in pigs but harmless to humans, has spread rapidly across China before hitting Vietnam in February.

Some 400 pigs were killed by ASF in Soamkanign in the Rattanakiri province in an outbreak that began on March 22, according to the Cambodian agriculture ministry’s report. Another 100 pigs were killed and disposed of.

China, home to the world’s largest hog herd, has reported 116 outbreaks of ASF since the disease was first detected last August, although many believe it is much worse than officially reported.