Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

(Reuters) - Canada’s Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) (CCJ.N) posted a first-quarter profit on Friday compared with a loss a year ago as the uranium producer benefited from lower costs and higher prices of the commodity.

Net earnings were C$55 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of C$18 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$439 million from C$393 million.