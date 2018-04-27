FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) (CCJ.N) posted a first-quarter profit on Friday compared with a loss a year ago as the uranium producer benefited from lower costs and higher prices of the commodity.

Net earnings were C$55 million, or 14 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of C$18 million, or 5 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

    Revenue rose to C$439 million from C$393 million.

    Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

    The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
