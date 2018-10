YAOUNDE (Reuters) - Cameroon’s Constitutional Council on Friday rejected the last of 18 petitions calling for the partial or total re-run of an Oct. 7 presidential election that leading opposition members said was marred by fraud.

FILE PHOTO: Cameroonian President Paul Biya casts his ballot while his wife Chantal watches during the presidential election in Yaounde, Cameroon October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

The rejections pave the way for the official announcement of election results before Sunday, which are widely expected to extend the 37-year rule of President Paul Biya.