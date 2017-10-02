France urges all sides in Cameroon to show restraint after eight killed

PARIS (Reuters) - France called on all sides to show restraint and reject violence after soldiers killed at least eight people and wounded others in Cameroon’s restless English-speaking regions on Sunday, during protests by activists calling for its independence.

“France is following the situation in Cameroon carefully and is preoccupied by the incidents that took place over the weekend,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes Romatet-Espagne told reporters in a daily online briefing on Monday.

“We call on all the actors to show restraint and reject violence,” she added.