Soldiers kill six in Cameroon amid secessionist protests: mayor
October 1, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 18 days ago

Soldiers kill six in Cameroon amid secessionist protests: mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMENDA, Cameroon (Reuters) - Cameroonian soldiers killed six people and wounded six others on Sunday in the town of Kumbo during protests by activists calling for independence for English-speaking regions of the central African nation, the town’s mayor said.

Donatus Njong Fonyuy told Reuters that the dead included five prisoners who were shot after a fire broke out at the town’s jail. A demonstrator was later killed by the soldiers when he tried to hoist the flag of the Ambazonia separatist movement over the chief’s palace.

Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Gareth Jones

