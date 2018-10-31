U.S. says American killed in Cameroon was caught in cross fire

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An American killed in Cameroon this week was caught in cross fire and was not deliberately targeted, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Wednesday, a day after confirming the death of Charles Wesco, a Baptist missionary from Indiana.

The department’s deputy spokesman, Robert Palladino, called on Cameroon’s military and separatist fighters in the country’s northwestern region to begin talks immediately without preconditions to restore peace and resolve grievances.

“We have been in touch with senior Cameroonian government security officials and the victim was caught in cross fire” on Tuesday, Palladino said. “Cameroonian officials have assured us that a full investigation has been opened and the results will be shared with us.”