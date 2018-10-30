American citizen killed in Cameroon: U.S. State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department confirmed on Tuesday that an American citizen had been killed in Cameroon and said it was offering all appropriate consular assistance to the family but provided no further details about the person.

AFP, citing a religious official from a local archdiocese, reported that an American missionary was killed on Tuesday when his vehicle was riddled with bullets in Bambui township in northwest Cameroon’s restive English-speaking region. AFP did not identify the missionary.