Campari organic sales rise 4.9% in third-quarter as Aperol growth continues

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian spirits group Campari (CPRI.MI) said on Tuesday its sales rose 4.9% on an organic basis in the third quarter as its aperitif Aperol continued to enjoy double digit growth.

The group expects the positive business momentum to be reflected in the whole 2019 despite trade tariffs imposed by the United States on some European spirits.

Shares in Campari extended gains after results and were up 2.3% following the group’s press release.

Organic sales strip out currency swings and any acquisitions or sales of assets.